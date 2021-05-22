'Best friend' murder: Police in final stages of their case

Police are in the final stages of presenting their case against a woman charged with murdering a Coast man she has previously referred to as her best friend.

Ashleigh Jayde Gyorosi was not in Maroochydore Magistrates Court and did not appear by video link when her charge of murder was mentioned on Friday.

Her alleged victim, Stephen John Berka, died at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he was hit by a car on Stringybark Road in Buderim in the early hours of May 16, last year.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Ms Gyorosi is not alleged to have been driving the car.

She had previously been charged with unlawfully stalking the 62-year-old while in possession of a weapon.

But police dropped that charge when it was mentioned in court in March and substituted it with murder.

An emotional Ms Gyorosi cried in court during that appearance and said she didn't understand why she was being charged.

"This is ridiculous your honour I don't even understand why this is happening," she said at the time.

"Now they are charging me with murder. It's my best friend."

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson on Friday said she was waiting for police to provide a brief of evidence for the charge.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Amanda Brewer said "a very large parcel" made its way to her office on Thursday and she expected to be able to disclose it to Ms Gyorosi's defence lawyer next week.

Ms Gyorosi's matters were adjourned until August 6.