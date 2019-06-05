Police find 10ml vial of testosterone in fridge
A YOUNG man faced court today after police found a vial of testosterone in his fridge.
Kris John Moyle pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.
At 2.25pm on May 18, police issued a search warrant at an address in Mackay in relation to the Drug Misuse Act.
When questioned the defendant said he had a vial of testosterone in the fridge.
Police located the vial, which contained about 10ml of testosterone and Moyle was charged.
He was fined $800. A conviction was not recorded.