Police find 11 firearms, drugs, cash in stolen CQ vehicle

AN EXTENSIVE haul of 11 weapons and a significant stash of drugs was found by police inside a stolen vehicle at St Lawrence yesterday.

A Range Rover vehicle was reported to police as stolen after it was not returned to a rental agency on June 28.

Around 10am on Wednesday, July 1, police observed the vehicle travelling south on the Bruce Hwy and subsequently stopped the vehicle on Schneiders Rd.

11 firearms were found in the stolen vehicle.

It will be alleged a search of the vehicle located eleven firearms, drugs, utensils and cash. Some of the firearms have been identified as being stolen from rural properties from Walkerston and Sarina.

A 39-year-old North Mackay man has been charged with four counts of possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis, cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine & methamphetamine), two counts each of burglary, receiving tainted property (firearms) and unlawful possession of weapons in a public place.

Weapons and drug charges

He has also been charged with one count each of authority required to possess explosives (ammunition and fireworks), possession of drug utensil (glass pipes), possession of a weapon with altered identification marks, possession of relevant thing (drug condenser), possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of a crime ($470 in cash) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court today, July 3.