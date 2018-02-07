Police find $15k of drugs in six raids across Rocky

A LARGE quantity of drugs were uncovered after police executed six search warrants in Rockhampton and Gracemere this week.
Police found steroids, cannabis, ecstasy, ice, peptides, cash, mobile phones and tick sheets.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police carried out six search warrants on properties in Rockhampton, North Rockhampton and Gracemere after receiving information from the public.
Police uncovered about 300 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of ice, 40 MDMA tablets, 40 vials of steroids, $2800 cash, drug utensils, tick sheets and a large amount of peptides worth about $15,000.
Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the investigation was ongoing and charges of possession dangerous drugs and supply were expected to be laid in the future.
He said there appeared, at this stage, to be no links between the six properties, but some were known to police.