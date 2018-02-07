Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police find $15k of drugs in six raids across Rocky

DRUG RAIDS: Senior Constable Christopher Green holds up a pipe and the drug crystal methamphetamine - otherwise known as ice - found during raids of homes across Rockhampton and Gracemere.
DRUG RAIDS: Senior Constable Christopher Green holds up a pipe and the drug crystal methamphetamine - otherwise known as ice - found during raids of homes across Rockhampton and Gracemere. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A LARGE quantity of drugs were uncovered after police executed six search warrants in Rockhampton and Gracemere this week.

Police found steroids, cannabis, ecstasy, ice, peptides, cash, mobile phones and tick sheets.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police carried out six search warrants on properties in Rockhampton, North Rockhampton and Gracemere after receiving information from the public.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Police uncovered about 300 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of ice, 40 MDMA tablets, 40 vials of steroids, $2800 cash, drug utensils, tick sheets and a large amount of peptides worth about $15,000.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the investigation was ongoing and charges of possession dangerous drugs and supply were expected to be laid in the future.

He said there appeared, at this stage, to be no links between the six properties, but some were known to police.

Topics:  cannabis detective senior sergeant luke peachey drug raids drugs ice mdma peptides steriods

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'I'll miss him forever': CQ mum's pain as son taken too soon

'I'll miss him forever': CQ mum's pain as son taken too soon

Central Qld community pays tribute to a local flood disaster hero, whose sudden death has shaken the community.

Pregnant woman threatened with machete in Rocky street fight

John Benlee Ingui, now 18, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Murri Court this morning to one count of public nuisance.

Rocky teen grabs baseball bat as group comes armed with blades, bats and fence...

Strelow refutes Labor's 'fake jobs' Adani attack

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub.

Rocky mayor speaks out after Shorten's by-election comment

OPINION: Joyce family affairs should stay private

Barnaby Joyce.

why do we insist on pollies having to boast the perfect family?

Local Partners