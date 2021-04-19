Menu
A 27-year-old North Mackay man has been charged after officers allegedly located a significant amount of drugs in his car during a road safety operation at St Lawrence on Thursday, April 15. Picture: QPS
Crime

Police find 1kg illicit drug stash in routine traffic stop

Melanie Whiting
19th Apr 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM
UPDATE 11.30AM: Illicit drugs allegedly found hidden in a North Mackay man’s car during a routine traffic stop on the Bruce Highway had a street value of up to $180,000, police say.

The 27-year-old man was pulled over as part of a road safety operation at St Lawrence on Thursday, April 15, and allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test.

Officers then searched his vehicle during which it is alleged more than 1kg of ice was found as well as about 250g of cocaine and cannabis oil.

Senior Sergeant Damian Wells described the bust as a “fair dent in the local drug supply”.

“It’s a really good detection. To get over one kilogram of amphetamines is an excellent result,” he said.

Sergeant Wells said police were concerned about the number of recent drug busts in the Mackay region.

“Absolutely it’s concerning,” he said.

“It’s an indication of good police work, it’s an indication that where there’s a market there will be people trying to fill that gap and trying to provide for that market.”

A 27-year-old North Mackay man has been charged after officers allegedly located a significant amount of drugs in his car during a road safety operation at St Lawrence on Thursday, April 15. Picture: QPS
The traffic operation was set up at Waverley Creek.

The North Mackay man was charged with six counts of possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, and is scheduled to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on July 14.

A 27-year-old North Mackay man has been charged after officers allegedly located a significant amount of drugs in his car during a road safety operation at St Lawrence on Thursday, April 15. Picture: QPS
“Police are reminding those who drive with drugs in their system, they’re 10 times more likely to be responsible for a crash,” a police statement read.

“While road safety is everyone’s responsibility, it starts with you.”

A 27-year-old North Mackay man has been charged after officers allegedly located a significant amount of drugs in his car during a road safety operation at St Lawrence on Thursday, April 15. Picture: QPS
