Police find 430g of marijuana inside family home

About 430g of marijuana was found on a kitchen inside a Koongal house, allegedly belonging to a husband and wife with three children.

Samantha Jane Bishop, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton told the court police executed a search warrant at a home in Koongal at 1.30pm on December 17, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said during the search police found a package containing 430g of marijuana on the kitchen bench and a small bowl with less than 1g of chopped up marijuana in the kitchen area.

He said police also found a used water pipe and electric grinder in the kitchen that smelt strongly of marijuana.

He said Bishop claimed to police both her and her partner were daily smokers of marijuana and smoked the drug inside the home.

The court heard there were no allegations of commercial use.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client was aware of the large quantity of marijuana inside the home.

Mr Mills said his client claimed the marijuana was purchased by her husband and she was a smoker of the drug.

“It wasn’t purchased by her, but she did partake in the substance,” he said.

Bishop was fined $1600 with no criminal conviction recorded.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.

Bishop’s husband Stephen Mathew Bishop was also represented by Mr Mills on January 11 but was not required to appear in court.

He was charged with one count each of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

He is yet to enter a plea and his matter was adjourned to January 25.

