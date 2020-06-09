Police find abandoned car with engine running on Cap Coast

Police found an “abandoned vehicle, still running, down a hill” in Emu Park this morning.

WHEN police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Emu Park this morning they weren’t expecting to find an abandoned vehicle with the engine running.

At 2.49am, emergency services responded to the incident in Hawke St, near the water tower.

Two fire crews were on scene with police. Paramedics were not required.

A Queensland Police spokesman said on arrival police found an “abandoned vehicle, still running, down a hill”.

He said police do not believe the vehicle was abandoned as a result of a crash.

No occupants were found nearby, and the vehicle was towed.