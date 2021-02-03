Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Graham Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Scott Graham Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock
Crime

Police find ‘ball of marijuana’ inside car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has faced court after police searched a vehicle at Bundaberg and found a “ball of marijuana” inside a bag in the front passenger footwell.

Scott Graham Smith pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police intercepted a vehicle driving at Bundaberg at 2.25am on December 6 last year, and detained all occupants for the purposes of a search.

Ms Lane said police found a bag, belonging to Smith, in the front passenger footwell, which contained a “ball of marijuana” weighing 0.3g.

She said Smith told police the marijuana was his and used for personal use.

Smith was fined $500 with a criminal conviction recorded.

marijuana possessing dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ residents dominate record apprenticeship applications

        Premium Content CQ residents dominate record apprenticeship applications

        Business Hastings Deering was swamped with 2695 apprenticeship applications this year.

        UPDATE: Teacher reportedly assaulted at Rocky school

        Premium Content UPDATE: Teacher reportedly assaulted at Rocky school

        News The Department of Education says counselling and guidance support is being provided...

        Druggie dealt marijuana to fuel his own addiction

        Premium Content Druggie dealt marijuana to fuel his own addiction

        Crime He supplied marijuana to various customers on 12 occasions.

        Businessman's $50k fake refund raids revealed

        Premium Content Businessman's $50k fake refund raids revealed

        Crime The Rockhampton man has been involved in a number of businesses