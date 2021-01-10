Police find ‘bong’ during search of Rocky home

David Eugene Mimi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of possess utensils or pipes that had been used. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

A Rockhampton man has been fined after police found a “bong” during a search of a home in Park Avenue last week.

David Eugene Mimi, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police executed a search warrant at an address in Park Avenue on January 7.

Mr Fox said a plastic bottle fashioned into a bong was found on a bedside table in a bedroom Mimi was found asleep inside.

He said the bong appeared to be used and Mimi told police it was his.

Mimi was fined $500 with a criminal conviction recorded.

