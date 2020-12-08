Police find bong stashed behind man’s TV unit

Matthew James Dyer, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of possessing drug utensils. Picture: Contributed

A CENTRAL Queensland man was busted by police for possessing a water pipe used to smoke marijuana while on parole.

Matthew James Dyer, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police executed a search warrant at a home on the Leichhardt Highway at Dululu at 12.30pm on October 7.

Ms Kurtz said police found a brown Ice Break bottle with a hose and cone piece attached and burnt residue inside which smelt of marijuana.

She said it was found behind a TV unit in the shed at the rear of the home, which had been set up as a bedroom used by Dyer.

She said Dyer told police it was a bong used to smoke marijuana.

Dyer’s defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client was on parole and was compliant with his parole order, which would continue until May, 2022.

Dyer was fined $500 with a criminal conviction recorded. The property was forfeited to the Crown.