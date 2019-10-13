Police find boy after search of Rockhampton suburb

A six-year-old boy was reported missing from Wandal in Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon. Police were able to quickly locate him. Picture: Queensland Police

A SIX-year-old boy was found less than 30 minutes after being reported missing in Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon.

Police received the report the boy had gone missing from a Wandal address about 1.20pm and immediately began patrolling in the local area on foot and by car.

After searching for roughly half an hour, police were able to locate the boy at a nearby street.

One of the main concerns for police was the fact the boy couldn’t swim as they checked locations near the Fitzroy River.