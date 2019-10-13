Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A six-year-old boy was reported missing from Wandal in Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon. Police were able to quickly locate him. Picture: Queensland Police
A six-year-old boy was reported missing from Wandal in Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon. Police were able to quickly locate him. Picture: Queensland Police
News

Police find boy after search of Rockhampton suburb

Maddelin McCosker
13th Oct 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SIX-year-old boy was found less than 30 minutes after being reported missing in Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon.

Police received the report the boy had gone missing from a Wandal address about 1.20pm and immediately began patrolling in the local area on foot and by car.

After searching for roughly half an hour, police were able to locate the boy at a nearby street.

One of the main concerns for police was the fact the boy couldn’t swim as they checked locations near the Fitzroy River.

missing boy qld police tmblocal tmbnews wandal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky prisoners to be investigated by police after riot

    premium_icon Rocky prisoners to be investigated by police after riot

    Crime There will be a full staff debrief today as an investigation into what sparked the Capricornia Correctional Centre melee gets underway.

    NITELIFE: See who hit the town this weekend in Rocky

    premium_icon NITELIFE: See who hit the town this weekend in Rocky

    News See all the Nitelife pictures from Rockhampton this weekend

    Two dead in horrific Bruce Highway crash

    premium_icon Two dead in horrific Bruce Highway crash

    News Both drivers have died following a horrific crash overnight

    VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    News You spoke, we listened — vote for your favourite childcare educator and centre