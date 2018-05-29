Police find cocktail of drugs in roadside car search

A 61-YEAR-OLD drug addict originally came to Rockhampton temporarily to assist his ailing father.

He was sentenced in September for drug possession. This is where the court heard he planned to return to the Northern Territory when his father was better.

Fast-forward to May 2018 and he's back again for drug offending while on parole.

Boyd John Harris pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 25 to possessing MDMA, methamphetamines, marijuana, Viagra, clip seal bags, pipes, scales and vials from three separate dates.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Harris driving in Gracemere on December 9 and a license check revealed his NT license had been suspended.

Police then conducted a pat down search of Harris and they found two vials containing 0.2gs of ice, methamphetamines between one and two grams, two ecstasy tablets, 0.22gs marijuana, 14 Viagra tablets, three glass pipes and scales with crystal residue.

Harris was on bail for charges laid for the drugs when he was intercepted again in Gracemere on January 4 and police found two glass pipes and more viagra.

On February 5, police searched his bedroom and found 0.25g of meth.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Harris was recently diagnosed with low-grade prostate cancer.

She said Drug Arm confirmed Harris had completed 10 of 12 sessions.

"This is a very sad situation,” Ms Madden said.

"He is attempting to overcome the addiction to drugs. It is very difficult. He has attempted a number of times.”

She said he became involved in drugs after his marriage broken down about 12 years ago.

Ms Madden said he had worked as a ship master for a long time, but not for the past four years.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Harris to a 12-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for three years.

He also ordered Harris to a two-year probation order, disqualified him from driving for one month and a fine of $350.