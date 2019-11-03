Police find drugs stash after intercepting vehicle in CQ town

A Bundaberg man will face a CQ court later this month.

A BUNDABERG man will face a CQ court later this month on drug possession charges after Blackwater Police discovered a stash of cannabis seeds and drug utensils in his vehicle.

At 1am on October 20, police intercepted a vehicle on Bauhinia Street in Blackwater before they conducted a search where the materials were found.

A 48-year-old man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils, and will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 29.

On October 21, Blackwater detectives executed a search warrant at an address on Doon St.

It is alleged that during the search, police located steroids and drug utensils.

A 29-year-old Springsure man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils and attempt to possess dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 29.

Between 2pm on October 16 and 4.30pm on October 20, it was reported that a dwelling on Fay St in Blackwater was unlawfully entered.

It is alleged that a door of the dwelling was damaged, however no property was stolen.

Further police investigations are continuing, and police are appealing for information from the public.

Between 8pm on October 22 and 7am on October 23, it is alleged that a grey Jeep station wagon was stolen from an address on Blain St in Blackwater.

The vehicle has since been located.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

At approximately 12am on October 23, it is alleged that a white Toyota station wagon was stolen from an address on Doon St in Blackwater.

The vehicle has since been located.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

At approximately 8.30am on October 24, it is alleged police were called to attend a business on Railway St in Blackwater in relation to a disturbance.

As a result of police investigations, a 24-year-old Norman Gardens woman was charged with public nuisance.

She will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 20.

Between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on October 22, it is alleged a trespass offence occurred at an address on Railway St.

As a result of police investigations, a 27-year-old Blackwater woman was charged with trespass and will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 29.

Between 7pm on October 22 and 9am on October 23, it is alleged a vehicle on Fay Street, Blackwater was unlawfully entered.

It was further alleged that property was stolen from within the vehicle.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

During the week, Blackwater Police were called to attend a number of alleged domestic violence incidents.

Police took appropriate action to ensure victims are protected and offenders are held to account.

Police would like to thank members of the community who contacted police to report these matters.

If you have any information in relation to these or other matters, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or Policelink on 131 444.