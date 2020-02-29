Menu
Crime

Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
POLICE went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a residence for drug possession.

Curtis Brian Welsh, 30, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police had attended an Eddington St home for a violence offence and discovered 4.12g of marijuana in clip seal bags and a glass water pipe on Welsh’s bedside table.

Welsh was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

