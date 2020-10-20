Police find man’s drug utensils stashed in friend’s car

Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 20 to one count of possessing drug utensils. Picture: iStock

A YOUNG Rockhampton man faced court today after police found a box of his drug utensils stashed in his friend’s car.

Joshua Ryan Mcmeekin, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted a vehicle travelling on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, at 4.30pm on September 23.

Ms Kurtz said police searched the vehicle and found a Nike shoe box containing a set of digital scales, a plastic container, water pipe and grinder.

She said the items smelt strongly of marijuana, with a green leafy residue seen on all items.

She said the driver of the vehicle told police the items belonged to Mcmeekin and provided his details.

She said Mcmeekin attended Rockhampton Police Station and told police the items belonged to him and were used to consume marijuana.

Mcmeekin told police he had asked his friend to pick up the box the night before because he had a flat tyre.

He further explained to police he used marijuana to calm himself.

Mcmeekin was fined $250 with no criminal conviction recorded. The property was forfeited to the Crown.

