Police find no sign of toddler wandering alone

8.10pm: POLICE have still not located any children matching the description of a toddler seen walking alone on a busy Rockhampton road late this afternoon.

Reports indicate an Ergon Energy worker called emergency services after seeing the male toddler, about three-years-old, walking alone alone Glenmore Rd past the Ergon Energy facility towards the train tracks.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had not located the toddler as of 7.50pm.

The spokeswoman appealed to anyone who knew anything about the child walking along Glenmore Rd to police.

She said the matter had been reported to the Child Protection Unit.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. Or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

6.30pm: POLICE are carrying out extensive searches in the area where a toddler was seen walking alone on a busy road wearing only a nappy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had not yet located the toddler, but were still conducting patrols.

She said there had not yet been any calls to emergency services about children missing from that area.

5.50pm: REPORTS a toddler wearing only a nappy is walking along a North Rockhampton street towards train tracks has emergency services rushing to the area.

It is believed the toddler is on Glenmore Rd in Park Avenue.

