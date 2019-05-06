Menu
Police find pot grinder in search

Aden Stokes
6th May 2019 12:00 AM
POLICE busted a man in Mount Morgan in possession of a drug utensil after conducting a search warrant.

Bradley J. Peckover pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday to unlawfully possessing a grinder he had used to smoke a dangerous drug.

The police prosecutor said police executed a search warrant at a residence in Mount Morgan on March 13, at 4pm, where the defendant and two other men were at the time.

While police were conducting a search of the home, they found an item in a room under the house where the defendant had been known to stay.

They found a coffee grinder with green leafy material in and around the blade.

When questioned, Peckover told police the item was his and he had used it to chop the green material into pieces and smoke it.

He referred to the material as weed, or pot.

Peckover was fined $250 and ordered to forfeit the grinder. A conviction was recorded.

