Police find unusual pre-workout on man outside Rocky gym
POLICE left a man red-faced after finding a number of restricted drugs on him outside a Rockhampton gym last month.
Kevin Thomas Manns yesterday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing a restricted drug.
Police found 3.5 viagra tablets on Mr Manns who didn't have a prescription for the erectile dysfunction medication.
When he was caught with the pills on March 30 he told police a mate had given them to him five days earlier.
Manns was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.