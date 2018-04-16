Menu
Viagra pills
Viagra pills
Police find unusual pre-workout on man outside Rocky gym

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Apr 2018 3:10 PM

POLICE left a man red-faced after finding a number of restricted drugs on him outside a Rockhampton gym last month.

Kevin Thomas Manns yesterday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing a restricted drug.

Police found 3.5 viagra tablets on Mr Manns who didn't have a prescription for the erectile dysfunction medication.

When he was caught with the pills on March 30 he told police a mate had given them to him five days earlier.

Manns was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

