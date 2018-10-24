Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
Crime

Woman found dead in Melbourne unit

by Rohan Smith
24th Oct 2018 8:37 AM

A WOMAN is dead and a man has been arrested after police were called to a home in Endeavour Hills, in Melbournes southeast, about 9pm yesterday.

The woman, 22, has not been formally identified. A man, also 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged into police custody.

He is expected to be questioned today but no charges have been laid.

The red brick home at Lachlan Drive has been taped off by police as forensic teams investigate.

Police have not released the cause of death but are expected to update the media later today.

More to come.

crime death home melbourne serious injuries women

Top Stories

    Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    premium_icon Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    Property VACANCY rates tighten to lowest range for first time in six years

    Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News IN a council first, it proposed new legislation as part of contract

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    premium_icon Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    Crime Hinterland stable hand facing charges of animal cruelty

    Local Partners