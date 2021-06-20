Menu
A Melbourne couple who travelled to the Sunshine Coast with Covid-19 have been fined. Picture: Lachie Millard
Health

Police fine Melbourne couple who brought Covid-19 to Coast

Matty Holdsworth
18th Jun 2021 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM
A Melbourne couple who brought a strain of Covid-19 to the Sunshine Coast and sent a scare through the state have been fined by police.

A woman, 44 and her husband, 48, escaped Melbourne lockdowns and tested positive at Caloundra on June 9 and 10 respectively, after they had travelled to cafes and shopping centres throughout the region while infectious.

The couple were being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital but were discharged by Queensland Health on Friday morning.

Queensland Police Service conducted an interview with the couple on Friday morning and issued them with infringement notices for allegedly providing false information on their Queensland border declarations.

Detectives from Task Force Sierra Linnit issued the notices to the pair for failing to comply with Covid-19 border directions which carry a penalty of $4003.

Police will allege the duo travelled into Queensland on June 5, via Goondiwindi after having been in Victoria and deliberately provided false information to obtain a Queensland Border Declaration Pass 'G' pass.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the couple would not be required to appear in court.

A Queensland Health spokesman said as of midday, June 16, there had been 1034 people identified in total, of which 201 were close contacts and 833 as casual from the couple.

Health authorities say the pair were detected "by chance".

