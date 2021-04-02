Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police forensic crash unit. Photo: QPS
Queensland Police forensic crash unit. Photo: QPS
Crime

Police fine Rocky drivers doubling speed limit

Timothy Cox
2nd Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland police issued 524 speeding fines in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday, including three drivers on Yaamba Road at Rockhampton travelling more than 60km/hr over the speed limit.

At 8.45pm a 19-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Ford Falcon was detected travelling at 141km/hr in a 70 zone, and at 10.46pm a 20-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Subaru was travelling 125km/hr in a 60 zone.

Both men received a $1245 traffic infringement notice with eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.

At 10pm a 38-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Holden Commodore was served a notice to appear for drink driving (.082 blood-alcohol content reading) and speeding at 133km/hr in a 70 zone.

Police charged 48 drivers across the state with drink driving.

Road Policing Command Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said road safety was everybody’s responsibility.

“Every decision you make on the road counts, and drivers who decide to speed risk their own and the lives of others,” he said.

“Slow down and arrive safely this Easter.”

rockhampton police speeding fines
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

        Premium Content Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

        Crime A man who maintained a sexual relationship with a child, having sex with her daily for a month and later raped her, started having sex with her one week after he was...

        Man facing multiple charges remains in hospital

        Premium Content Man facing multiple charges remains in hospital

        Crime He had his matters mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        One year on: How COVID diagnosis changed coast woman’s life

        Premium Content One year on: How COVID diagnosis changed coast woman’s life

        News ‘I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone, but it provided an opportunity for...