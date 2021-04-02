Police fine Rocky drivers doubling speed limit

Queensland police issued 524 speeding fines in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday, including three drivers on Yaamba Road at Rockhampton travelling more than 60km/hr over the speed limit.

At 8.45pm a 19-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Ford Falcon was detected travelling at 141km/hr in a 70 zone, and at 10.46pm a 20-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Subaru was travelling 125km/hr in a 60 zone.

Both men received a $1245 traffic infringement notice with eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.

At 10pm a 38-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Holden Commodore was served a notice to appear for drink driving (.082 blood-alcohol content reading) and speeding at 133km/hr in a 70 zone.

Police charged 48 drivers across the state with drink driving.

Road Policing Command Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said road safety was everybody’s responsibility.

“Every decision you make on the road counts, and drivers who decide to speed risk their own and the lives of others,” he said.

“Slow down and arrive safely this Easter.”