Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was not injured. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
The man was not injured. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News

Police ‘shoot at knifeman’ in park

by Frank Chung
25th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

Police have fired a gunshot while arresting a man who reportedly attempted to attack a group of people with a knife in a Sydney park on Sunday afternoon.

A spokeswoman confirmed NSW Police were called to Marrickville Park on Fraser Street at about 3pm "after reports of a man armed with a knife".

"Police attended and confronted the man, a shot was fired by an officer however no one was injured," she said. "He was taken into custody and conveyed to Newtown Police Station. A crime scene has been established and an investigation has commenced."

Police declined to give any more information about man, who has not yet been charged. Fairfax reports a large section of the south-east corner of the park has been cordoned off.

One user on Twitter wrote, "Just saw someone get shot in Marrickville Park! Like 10 police surrounding him and a bunch of kids watching."

Another said they drove past "to see all hell breaking lose with officers holding someone down while nearby a large group was having a picnic".

More to come.

knife man police shoot sydney

Top Stories

    Nitelife Gallery: Were you photographed out and about?

    Nitelife Gallery: Were you photographed out and about?

    Local Faces See if you landed in our gallery of social photos.

    • 25th Nov 2018 4:30 PM
    The Queensland Government wants to let go of past mistakes

    premium_icon The Queensland Government wants to let go of past mistakes

    Politics They're seeking to end the confusion over Mistake Creek's name.

    Traffic crash blocks key North Rocky intersection

    Traffic crash blocks key North Rocky intersection

    News Five people were involved in the two vehicle collision.

    Questing to engage CQ locals with the classical music genre

    premium_icon Questing to engage CQ locals with the classical music genre

    Life Former local and accomplished cellist returns to old stomping ground

    Local Partners