Police, fireys find silver lining to Covid-19 lockdown

ONE positive to come from the introduction of coronavirus social distancing regulations is a reduction in road accidents, fewer assaults and a lower crime rate in general, the region’s police and fireys report.

Officer in charge at Yeppoon Fire and Rescue Station, Charlie Fenton, said crews had been called out to fewer accidents due to a reduction in traffic on the roads.

“Like everyone, we are taking extra precautions when called out with protective masks and gloves,” Mr Fenton said.

“We have not seen an increase in call-outs at all, and everyone appears to be doing the right thing to keep us all safe.

“Currently we are not doing any of our in-school education programs and are using the time to do internal training at the station.

“I believe after this current Covid-19 pandemic situation has passed people will be more aware of how to keep themselves safer from any future outbreaks.

“Hopefully it is onwards and upwards from here.

“Right now, I for one am very grateful that we live in this beautiful coastal environment and away from the cities where the pandemic has hit the hardest.”

Likewise, Yeppoon police Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said officers had noticed fewer incidents across the Capricorn Coast.

“During the period of the Covid-19 restrictions it has been pleasing that the Yeppoon Police Station has seen a decline in some crimes,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“Of particular note is a decrease in offences involving violence, such as assaults and the like.

“This indicates the community is becoming a safer place.

“Our local police are being tasked on a daily basis to patrol public areas, and while there are reports of the areas being well utilised, the majority of people are complying with the essential purpose and social distancing guidelines.

“While these results are very pleasing, it is timely to remember we aren’t out of the woods yet. We, as a community, must continue our efforts until the virus is contained.”