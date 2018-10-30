Menu
Police and emergency services investigate an Idris Court home in Landsborough. Stuart Cumming
Three arrested in 'hazardous' drug lab bust

Ashley Carter
Stuart Cumming
30th Oct 2018 7:36 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM

UPDATE 8.30AM: POLICE have arrested three people after raiding a Coast property on Tuesday morning.

Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge Scott Wiggins said three people taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an Idris Court home in Landsborough.

He said no one had been charged and declined to say any more about the incident.

Police and firefighters at the scene have since been coming in and out of a large green shed on the property.

UPDATE 8.15AM: A SUBURBAN Coast street has been cordoned off as emergency services investigate a home.

Fire crews have this morning donned breathing apparatus before entering the Idris Court property in Landsborough.

Initial reports indicate emergency services were called to a hazardous incident at a reported drug lab.

Police and ambulance officers are also at the home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews are on scene, including  one HAZMAT unit.

He said officers have completed air sampling and a patient search.

INITIAL REPORT: EMERGENCY services have been called to a hazardous incident at a reported drug lab at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were called to assist Queensland Police at Idris Court, close to Woodwood Road, about 7.15am.

Three crews were rushing to the scene, including one HAZMAT unit. Queensland Ambulance officers are also at the scene.

More to come.

 
