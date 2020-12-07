Menu
BREAK IN: A Rockhampton tackle store was broken into over the weekend.
Police fishing for suspects after Rocky tackle shop break in

Leighton Smith
Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
POLICE are angling for suspects after one of Rockhampton’s popular fishing tackle shops was broken into overnight.

The burglary of Barra Jacks Rockhampton at the corner of Denham St and George St was discovered just before 9am Monday.

Police raced to the location after it was initially suspected the perpetrators might still be at the scene.

BURGLARY VICTIM: Barra Jacks Rockhampton was broken into overnight.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the business received no damage within the store but ceilings in the building were damaged.

“Seems those responsible broke into a toilet and tried to gain entry that way,” the said.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you saw anyone behaving suspiciously near the shop, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

