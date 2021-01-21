Police follow smoke trail to dangerous driving dad

Kalbar man Anthony Tronc pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and drink driving. Two children were in the car with him at the time.

A DAD who had two children in the car when he was caught doing a burnout while drink driving has copped a heavy fine.

Police saw smoke left behind by Anthony Tronc after he skidded his tyres on the Cunningham Hwy at Fassifern on October 2 last year.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that when they pulled him over, he also blew an alcohol reading of 0.097, while on a P licence.

Anthony Wayne Tronc, 30, from Kalbar, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and drink driving.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said police saw a large plume of smoke at an intersection and saw the car go past a parked truck.

The truck driver told police the car driver did "a huge burnout" and the officers could still see smoke and there was an acrid smell of rubber.

Police intercepted Tronc as he did a U-turn.

Snr Const. Swanson said liquor could be smelled on his breath and two children had been in the car.

"He said he was driving to Aratula but changed his mind. He said he did a small screech," Snr Const. Swanson said.

Tronc said he drank six beers before driving. He should have had a zero reading as a P licence holder.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Tronc entered a plea of guilty on the basis that he was not deliberately hooning.

Mr Fairclough said Tronc was not expecting to drive that day but received an unexpected call to collect the children.

Magistrate David Shepherd said his driving caused a lot of noise and smoke and was dangerous with children in the car.

"The car seems to have been in somewhat of a precarious state. At least one tyre's condition suggests it should not have been used at all," he said.

"In my view it was serious with children in the car.

"If it was just a momentary lapse then you need to be extra cautious when others are involved, particularly children."

Tronc was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.