Jessie Lee Mott tried to run from police but he didn’t get far.
Crime

Police foot chase ends in court hearing

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
10th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN with a history of unlicensed driving offences left his car and ran from police but he didn’t get far.

The foot chase near Keppel Bay Plaza on October 6 last year was short lived and Jessie Lee Mott, 35, fronted Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

There he pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving along with obstructing police, and the serial offender narrowly avoided going to jail.

The court heard that police saw Mott turn into the shopping centre car park off James St and they followed him.

When Mott got out of the car, he got a backpack off the back seat of the vehicle and ran.

He was arrested a short distance away.

The court heard that Mott was on probation at the time.

For the unlicensed driving charge, Magsistrate Cameron Press sentenced Mott to four months jail, suspended for 18 months.

Mott was also placed on 12 months probation for the obstruct police charge.

foot chase jessie mott police foot chase yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

