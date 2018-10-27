Police footage shows man cornered by motorbike before arrest

POLICE have released footage of the lead up to a dramatic arrest which led to a Nambour man being charged with 19 offences including possession of a handgun.

It will be alleged around 12pm officers from the Road Policing Unit spotted a stolen grey Mercedes in the company of a black Commodore, both parked at traffic lights on the northern side of Nambour.

Police activated their lights and both of the vehicles allegedly sped away, the Mercedes heading towards Nambour and the Commodore travelling towards Montville and Nambour Hospital.

A police car followed the Mercedes for a short time before the vehicle allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road and into the path of oncoming traffic.

A police motorbike headed in the direction of the Commodore and came across a three vehicle traffic crash which had just occurred outside of the hospital.

Members of the public alerted the motorcycle officer to a man and girl allegedly fleeing the scene on foot.

The officer followed the man on his bike before reaching him. A brief struggle ensued and the 28-year-old man was arrested. A loaded firearm was also located in the vicinity of the arrest.

The police officer sustained a minor leg injury as a result of the altercation.

The Mercedes was sighted by police allegedly travelling dangerously along the Bruce Highway through areas of the Sunshine Coast.

A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed at Steve Irwin Way and the car continued to travel on its' rims until Burpengary where it spun out, colliding with a barrier and another car.

A man allegedly fled the crashed car and attempted to steal another vehicle from an elderly woman however was pursued on foot by police and arrested along with a female passenger.

A 28-year-old Nambour man has been charged with 19 offences including one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a Category H weapon (hand gun), evade police, obstruct police, possessing tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing dangerous drugs.

He has also been charged with six counts each of enter premises and commit and indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

A 20-year-old Deception Bay man has been charged with 15 offences including four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts each of receiving tainted property, stealing and failing to comply with a requirement to stop and one count each of burglary, driving without a licence, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful entry of a vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Both men are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.