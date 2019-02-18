Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

Rockhampton police were forced to produce their tasers after a man allegedly threatened to bash his mother's cousin.

ROCKHAMPTON police were forced to produce their tasers after a man, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, allegedly threatened to bash his mother's cousin.

The defendant appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today seeking bail for two contraventions of police protection notices and obstructing police.

The police prosecutor opposed bail because the offences were in a domestic violence context and he was at risk of committing further offences.

The court heard the defendant had been issued two police protection notices and was in breach by banging on the door of the aggrieved and and trying to get in despite being told to leave.

It was alleged the defendant used abusive language and threatened to bash the aggrieved, which continued even after police had arrived.

The aggrieved then ran up upstairs to get away from the defendant, who was asked to stop by police but continued to run. Police were forced to present their taser as the defendant refused to comply.

According to the prosecution there were two witnesses present as well as body-worn footage of the incident. It was also revealed the defendant was on probation at the time of committing the offences and has a serious criminal history.

The prosecution concluded their submissions by stating the defendant's drug use and mental health condition would make it very difficult to manage bail conditions.

The lawyer for the defence confirmed the defendant was not in a relationship with the aggrieved.

The court heard the pair had a dispute over the aggrieved allegedly taking money and prescribed medication from the defendant. He acknowledged his actions and behaviour were inappropriate.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale was satisfied the defendant had shown cause for bail and was concerned he would remain in custody longer than required.

Bail was granted with the following conditions attached: he must live at his home, he must not leave his home between 6pm and 6am, he must not contact or approach, or have someone else contact or approach the aggrieved, or go to their house, and he must comply with all mental health correctional requirements.

He is scheduled to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 18 for mention.