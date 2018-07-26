Police found more than noodles in woman's purse

'BEST IN AUSTRALIA': Spaghetti and fettucine hanging up to dry in the Tolarnos' garage.

'BEST IN AUSTRALIA': Spaghetti and fettucine hanging up to dry in the Tolarnos' garage. Eliza Goetze

LYNDA Joy Arnold told police she had stopped quickly at a Norman Gardens residence to borrow a packet of spaghetti for dinner, but police found more than noodles in her purse.

Arnold, a mother of three, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of possessing methamphetamines.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said 0.27g of meth was found in a clip seal bag in a compartment in her purse.

He said she told officers she'd never seen it before and accused her former partner of putting it there weeks prior.

Arnold was ordered to pay a $750 fine and a conviction was recorded.