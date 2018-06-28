Police found woman with radar device and stolen groceries

A WOMAN who stole more than $330 of groceries was busted by police with a radar detection device attached to her car.

A WOMAN who stole more than $330 of groceries was busted by police with a radar detection device attached to her car.

Leonie Jayne Lee, 45, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing, drug driving and possessing the radar device.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Lee, along with a co-offender who was one of her three adult children, stole $332.40 of groceries from Coles at Caneland Central in Mackay.

He said police watched as Lee and the co-offender drove away from the shopping centre and then pulled over on Sydney St.

Lee returned a positive drug test and admitted to police she'd "smoked a cone or two” the day before.

Police then noticed the black box attached to the console, which was identified as a radar detection device.

Mr Fox said Lee told the police if she knew what it (the device) was "I wouldn't have been pulled over by you guys, would I?”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Lee to pay $1300 in fines, $166.20 restitution and disqualified her from driving for four months.

Convictions were recorded.