Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A WOMAN who stole more than $330 of groceries was busted by police with a radar detection device attached to her car.
A WOMAN who stole more than $330 of groceries was busted by police with a radar detection device attached to her car. Lisa Williams
Crime

Police found woman with radar device and stolen groceries

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Jun 2018 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who stole more than $330 of groceries was busted by police with a radar detection device attached to her car.

Leonie Jayne Lee, 45, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing, drug driving and possessing the radar device.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Lee, along with a co-offender who was one of her three adult children, stole $332.40 of groceries from Coles at Caneland Central in Mackay.

He said police watched as Lee and the co-offender drove away from the shopping centre and then pulled over on Sydney St.

Lee returned a positive drug test and admitted to police she'd "smoked a cone or two” the day before.

Police then noticed the black box attached to the console, which was identified as a radar detection device.

Mr Fox said Lee told the police if she knew what it (the device) was "I wouldn't have been pulled over by you guys, would I?”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Lee to pay $1300 in fines, $166.20 restitution and disqualified her from driving for four months.

Convictions were recorded.

caneland shopping centre drug driving theft tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Truck slams into van in Rocky crash

    Truck slams into van in Rocky crash

    News VEHICLES end up on footpath, three injured

    • 28th Jun 2018 4:33 PM
    Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    premium_icon Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    Business Buyers from as far afield as UK, US and China are interested.

    Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

    Veteran NRL ref Mander gives verdict on 'that' penalty try

    News He's officiated over 500 games and awarded just three penalty tries.

    Aussies caught up in Ticketmaster data hack attack

    Aussies caught up in Ticketmaster data hack attack

    News Thousands hacked from malicious software discovered.

    Local Partners