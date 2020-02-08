Menu
HELP NEEDED: Police have asked the public to keep an eye out for three vehicles which were recently stolen around the Rockhampton region.
News

Police give details on vehicles recently stolen around CQ

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
8th Feb 2020 11:32 AM
POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate three vehicles reportedly stolen across the Capricornia area over the past few days.

Please keep your eyes peeled for the following vehicles:

Senior Constable Tanya Shield said there were a number things you could do to prevent vehicle theft:

  • Remove all valuables from your vehicle.
  • Ensure your vehicle is locked.
  • Do not leave spare keys in your car.
  • Ensure your keys are secured in a safe place out of plain view.
  • Ensure that your home is secure.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000230866, QP2000258823, QP2000259800, QP2000267708

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

