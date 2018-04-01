Police give latest update on CQ missing person mystery

Sarah Lindsay has been missing since March 24 and police are appealing to the public in hopes of pin pointing her whereabouts.

Sarah Lindsay has been missing since March 24 and police are appealing to the public in hopes of pin pointing her whereabouts. Contributed

A 36-year-old woman is still missing more than a week after she disappeared from a Central Queensland camping spot.

Sarah Lindsay, from Rewan, was last seen at 2pm on March 24 at the camping location on Bularoo Creek near the Canarvon Highway between Injune and Rolleston.

There were multiple sightings of her last week including being present at a hotel in Rolleston at 8.30pm, and then at 8am on March 25 at a store in Bauhinia.

Queensland Police Service said there have been no further sightings since.

Police believe she may have hitch-hiked from Bauhinia in a red Pajero or similar vehicle, and was heading to Rockhampton.

Police believe she has two Kelpie Cross puppies with her (one tan and one black).

Sarah is described as Caucasian, blonde hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

If anyone sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact Police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.