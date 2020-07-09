Police granted special order in accused Rocky murder case

Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.

A MAN accused and charged over the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Karen Gilliland, is now subject to a forensic order.

Police prosecution made an application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for the forensic order, which was granted by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale after no opposition by Nigel John Gilliland’s legal representative from Legal Aid Queensland.

A forensic order gives authority for investigators to carry out actions for evidence purposes for the case.

Mr Gilliland, 45, was charged with murder, along with entering premises with intent, on June 25 following the fatal stabbing of Ms Gilliland on June 23.

Police will alleged the defendant stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen during the attack before fleeing the scene.

The tragic incident unfolded just after 6pm at a Brae St address.

Mr Gilliland was captured following an hours-long manhunt that same evening, with police eventually detaining the man in nearby bushland on Penlington St.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland had his charges first mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 25 where briefs were ordered and he was remanded in custody.