Police greet students after suspicious school fire

SEVERAL teachers and students arrived to a cordoned-off entrance at Rockhampton State School this morning because of a fire last night that police are treating as suspicious.

Parts of the school are draped in police tape and investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that had three fire crews, police, and paramedics rush to Campbell Street about 10pm.

A group of people is believed to have broken into the school, and police said the fire started in the library a short time later.

Police tape.

On arrival, fire crews could see smoke and managed to extinguish the flames within three minutes.

They cleared smoke from buildings and remained at the scene until about 11.45pm, after which police took over.

Nobody was injured.