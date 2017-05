Police officers at the scene of a suspected break and enter in Rockhampton.

8.20am: POLICE officers are guarding a damaged shop-front in Rockhampton after a suspected break-in occurred there overnight.

A window has been smashed at the Bolsover st business with shattered glass still lying on the footpath.

A necklace can be seen lying among the glass.

Police on scene said they were still investigating the extent of the incident.

It's believed other breaks have occurred in Rockhampton overnight with a charity among the victims.

More to follow.