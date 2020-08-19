Police to guard Capella house fire scene overnight

Emergency services remain at the Huntley St, Capella, home which was destroyed by fire.

Emergency services remain at the Huntley St, Capella, home which was destroyed by fire.

FIRE has destroyed a house in the Central Highlands town of Capella tonight.

Multiple fire crews have battled to bring the blaze under control after it broke out just after 9pm.

The Huntley St home, believed to be unoccupied, was engulfed with crews unable to save the structure.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene dampening down hot spots after reporting the blaze was under control about 9.45pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on standby but have not been required to treat any patients.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

How to make the most of your subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

Queensland police are also on scene.

Firefighters are yet to gain entry to search the home but initial inquiries indicate all persons have been accounted for.

The property is likely to be guarded overnight before fire investigations get under way on Thursday.