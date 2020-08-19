Menu
Emergency services remain at the Huntley St, Capella, home which was destroyed by fire.
Police to guard Capella house fire scene overnight

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
19th Aug 2020 10:12 PM
FIRE has destroyed a house in the Central Highlands town of Capella tonight. 

Multiple fire crews have battled to bring the blaze under control after it broke out just after 9pm.

The Huntley St home, believed to be unoccupied, was engulfed with crews unable to save the structure.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene dampening down hot spots after reporting the blaze was under control about 9.45pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on standby but have not been required to treat any patients.

Queensland police are also on scene.

Firefighters are yet to gain entry to search the home but initial inquiries indicate all persons have been accounted for.

The property is likely to be guarded overnight before fire investigations get under way on Thursday.

