Police had eyes on another target when they raided property

A ROCKHAMPTON man was visiting friends at The Caves when police raided the property and busted him for possessing over 5g of methamphetamines.

Jamie Victor De Graff , 32, pleaded guilty on Friday in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to one supply dangerous drugs charge, one possess dangerous drugs over 2g and a further possess dangerous drugs charge.

The supply charge was from October 9, 2017 while the two drug possession charges were from October 15, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said police had attended the property in relation to another person but De Graff's vehicle was searched due to being there at the time.

Police found cannabis seeds and 5.224g of meth in his car at the Fourteen Mile Rd, The Caves, property.

The meth was in plastic bags in the centre console of the car - three bags with meth and one with a cutting agent.

The court heard De Graff initially denied knowledge of the meth, but a fingerprint on one of the bags matched his.

Police also located a message on his phone about swapping meth for firearms.

De Graff had been convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 3, 2017, for possessing drugs and received a probation order.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said the most serious thing about this set of offending was that it took place while De Graff was on probation.

"Probation was meant to warn him if he continued with this way life it would ruin his life,” Justice Graeme Crow said.

Mr Winning said since De Graff was charged in October, he had not reoffended.

He said De Graff turned to drugs after the breakdown of a relationship with the mother of his child in 2015.

"His chances for complete rehabilitation is at least reasonable,” Mr Winning said.

He said since being charged with these offences, he left Rockhampton and is living at Palmyra near Mackay and working on rural properties.

Mr Winning said De Graff had an excellent work history, working since he left school at 16 with a 10-year stint working as a stockman in Far North Queensland and then Winton and Longreach area.

"It's often said the best form of rehabilitation is work,” Justice Crow said.

Mr Winning said De Graff was close to his father who was in the back of the court and his brother.

Justice Crow ordered De Graff to a two-year prison term with immediate parole.