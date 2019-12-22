Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shooting has occured at Arundel overnight.
A shooting has occured at Arundel overnight.
Crime

Man arrested after 'shots fired' at police

by Patrick Billings & Thomas Chamberlin
21st Dec 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 22nd Dec 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in custody after police officers were allegedly fired on near Gympie yesterday.

Police responding to a disturbance at a house said they were called to an Anderleigh Rd property about 2am.

"A man armed with a firearm shot at police as they arrived, before fleeing into bushland," police said in a statement.

"No one was injured as a result.

"Initial investigations suggest the armed man has then approached a property via Fosters Lane at Gunalda and produced a firearm.

"He demanded a resident's silver 2003 Mazda3 sedan, before crashing it."

A crime scene was established about 8.20am, and a suspect was located last night.

He is expected to be charged with numerous offences later today.

More Stories

Show More
crime crime spree editors picks gunman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        premium_icon Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        News Check out our gallery of locals who were out and about last Friday night.

        Gallery: Dec 21 Nitelife snaps

        premium_icon Gallery: Dec 21 Nitelife snaps

        News Check out our pics to see if you were snapped out on the town on the weekend

        Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        premium_icon Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        News The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landed at the crash scene with a Critical...

        Young family involved in traffic crash

        premium_icon Young family involved in traffic crash

        News Paramedics are treating a young family who were involved in a crash this...