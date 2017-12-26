Police hunt armed teen after kebab shop robbery

4pm: THE teenager suspected of holding up a Rockhampton fast food outlet with a knife may have been picked up by a taxi from a nearby street.
Police are patrolling the surrounding area and talking to witnesses at Sunshine Kebabs on George St.
Further descriptions are of an Indigenous male with skinny legs and a slight moustache.
3.44pm: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a Rockhampton fast food outlet.
There has been a report of a teenager holding up Sunshine Kebabs in George St, last seen running down George Ln towards Fitzroy St.
Initial reports suggest the teenage male threatened staff with a knife and then ran from the scene with stolen cash.
He was wearing shorts and a shirt, about 170cm.
Police are warning the young man could still be in possession of a knife and are patrolling the surrounding areas.
This situation is developing, more information as it comes to hand.