Police hunt armed teen after kebab shop robbery

Police hunt for a teenager who held up Sunshine Kebabs and fled with cash.
4pm: THE teenager suspected of holding up a Rockhampton fast food outlet with a knife may have been picked up by a taxi from a nearby street.

Police are patrolling the surrounding area and talking to witnesses at Sunshine Kebabs on George St.

Further descriptions are of an Indigenous male with skinny legs and a slight moustache.

3.44pm: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a Rockhampton fast food outlet.

There has been a report of a teenager holding up Sunshine Kebabs in George St, last seen running down George Ln towards Fitzroy St.

Initial reports suggest the teenage male threatened staff with a knife and then ran from the scene with stolen cash.

He was wearing shorts and a shirt, about 170cm.

Police are warning the young man could still be in possession of a knife and are patrolling the surrounding areas.

This situation is developing, more information as it comes to hand.

