Police are seeking information into the theft of three weaner bulls from a paddock in Gracemere.
Crime

Police hunt bull-sy thief after cattle stolen from property

by Geordi Offord
5th Oct 2018 9:14 AM

POLICE are investigating the theft of three weaner bulls, similar to those pictured, from a paddock near Gracemere.

The cattle are described as well bred, exceptionally quiet and easy to handle.

The animals are branded on the near side rear leg and have stud numbers on the near side rump.

The bulls went missing from the property between September 26 and 30.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Organised Crime Squad Rural Rockhampton on 4932 3683 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

