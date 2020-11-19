POLICE HUNT: Do you know this dirt bike rider?

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate this man.

POLICE are appealing for assistance in the search for a man involved in an alleged traffic incident at Rockhampton’s south this week.

It is understood officers first observed the man, believed to be riding blue and white dirt bike, stop and meet with two other vehicles on Meter St at The Range around 7am on Wednesday.

However, the rider allegedly fled the scene once an attempt to intercept was made by police.

It is alleged the man sped off down a grass slope near Metre St and into park lands.

Early reports suggested the bike was last seen riding near the intersection of East and Denham Streets.

Police are hoping to speak with the man pictured on the right.

However, it is now understood police last sighted the bike on Berserker St around 11.35am today.

The rider is described as a caucasian male with dark goatee beard.

He was reportedly wearing a blue and white motocross style helmet, long sleeve grey hoodie, dark grey shorts and white shoes with a black backpack.

The bike is also described as an off-road blue and white motorcycle.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man or the motorcycle in the images to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.