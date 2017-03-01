Police hunt erratic driver involved in multiple offences

Police carPhoto: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 11.30am: POLICE south of Rockhampton have recorded the vehicle involved in multiple offences this morning travelling in excess of 140km/hr. Initial reports indicate the vehicle, which was previously sighted on Yaamba Rd and then Bajool, sped past police on the Bruce Hwy near Mt Larcom at 145km/hr. More to come. INITIAL: POLICE are on the lookout for an erratic driver who has fled officers twice this morning. Just after 10am local police were advised a white Ford dual cab ute was heading towards Rockhampton from Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy having evaded police twice. Initial reports suggest the vehicle, which is displaying false number plates, was involved in a drive-off at Camilla earlier this morning before evading police at Marlborough around 9.20am. The vehicle was seen crossing double white lines and travelling into oncoming traffic. The vehicle has since entered Rockhampton and reportedly travelled through a red light at the intersection of Carlton and Yaamba Rd at 10.25am. It was last seen near Stockland Rockhampton and appears to be doing laps of Yaamba Rd between Stockland and CQUniversity. It has performed a number of u-turns. The male driver is wearing a baseball cap and reportedly flipped the bird to police as they tried to capture him on video. The number plates on the vehicle are 704 WXN on the back and 834 KIV on the back. The vehicle is described as an older late 80s to early 90s style model with a silver bull bar on the front and a frame over the tray. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.