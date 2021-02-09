Menu
Police are on the lookout for a man who is allegedly driving a stolen Toyota LandCruiser on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.
Police hunt for alleged armed man in stolen vehicle

Pam McKay
9th Feb 2021 10:31 AM
UPDATE 10.35AM: The LandCruiser was reportedly seen driving erratically on George St and has allegedly side-swiped a vehicle in Bolsover Lane, behind QML Laboratory.

The alleged victim of the vehicle theft is speaking with police in Yeppoon.

INITIAL: Police are hunting for a man, who is allegedly armed and driving a stolen vehicle on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was allegedly carrying a knife when he stood outside an address in Meikleville St, Yeppoon, demanding to be let in.

No one was injured in the incident.

He then fled on foot, before allegedly stealing a white Toyota LandCruiser from the same street.

He was reportedly driving towards Rockhampton, and it is believed the vehicle has now been sighted in North Rockhampton.

