Police hunt for man seen fleeing suspicious CQ unit fire

Police are investigating a suspicious unit fire in Emerald on Tuesday night.

A SUSPICIOUS unit fire is still under police investigation after a man was seen fleeing the Emerald blaze.

Reports of an explosion and smoke coming from the Glovar St, Emerald premises were reported at 7.20pm Tuesday.

The unit was well-engulfed Contributed

This morning, a police spokesman said no one had been charged at this time.

Initial reports are that on arrival, the low-set duplex building was well-engulfed with damage to a second structure.

It is believed an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers extinguished the blaze which caused substantial damage to the building.

No one was injured, but the fire is considered suspicious and may have been deliberately lit using an accelerant.

A man was seen running from the property shortly after the fire and is described as Caucasian, 187cm tall, proportionate build, bald head and wearing a faded maroon coloured t-shirt.

The man drove off in a dark coloured Subaru Forrester bearing NSW registration CK79GY and was last seen travelling east on the Capricorn Highway.

A crime scene was set up while scenes of crime, forensic officers and investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

If you have any information for Police, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.