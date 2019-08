10.30AM: A MAN has stolen weapons from a Rockhampton store sparking a police chase.

The man stole a large axe and machete from Anaconda on Aquatic Place near Stockland.

He also had a large knife up his sleeve.

He left the store around 10.13am and it has been reported he took off past Chemist Warehouse.

Police are now searching Kershaw Gardens for the man.

It is believed he has tattoos on his right shin and calf and is in late 30s/early 40s.