Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on the lookout for a vehicle which clocked 155km/h this afternoon on the Capricorn Hwy.
Police are on the lookout for a vehicle which clocked 155km/h this afternoon on the Capricorn Hwy. FILE
Crime

Police hunt for speed offender who clocked 155km/h

5th Jun 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.15pm: Police are on the lookout for an offender who was seen speeding along the Capricorn Hwy this afternoon.

A police unit observed a vehicle near the Kabra turn-off which clocked in at 155km/h.

The vehicle then evaded police, then crossed the other side of the road.

There was no pursuit of the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident and were on the lookout for the offender.

2.55PM: A STOLEN Holden Commodore has been spotted speeding at 170km/h on the Capricorn Highway.

The 2017 model was last seen about 2.20pm east bound near Munns Rd in the vicinity of Gogango.

Police units are on the look-out for the suspect vehicle which was stolen from a Blackwater address.

More to follow.

blackwater capricorn highway speeding driver tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    TCC, Grammar in see-sawing Aaron Payne Cup clash

    premium_icon TCC, Grammar in see-sawing Aaron Payne Cup clash

    Rugby League Eight tries scored in physical game at Browne Park

    Accused bomb hoaxer stole from Kmart during evacuation

    premium_icon Accused bomb hoaxer stole from Kmart during evacuation

    Breaking UPDATE: You won't believe what he grabbed from the Stockland store

    It's time to speak up for regional Queensland

    premium_icon It's time to speak up for regional Queensland

    News RRC launch a campaign making sure regions are not forgotten