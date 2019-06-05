Police hunt for speed offender who clocked 155km/h

Police are on the lookout for a vehicle which clocked 155km/h this afternoon on the Capricorn Hwy.

UPDATE 6.15pm: Police are on the lookout for an offender who was seen speeding along the Capricorn Hwy this afternoon.

A police unit observed a vehicle near the Kabra turn-off which clocked in at 155km/h.

The vehicle then evaded police, then crossed the other side of the road.

There was no pursuit of the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident and were on the lookout for the offender.

2.55PM: A STOLEN Holden Commodore has been spotted speeding at 170km/h on the Capricorn Highway.

The 2017 model was last seen about 2.20pm east bound near Munns Rd in the vicinity of Gogango.

Police units are on the look-out for the suspect vehicle which was stolen from a Blackwater address.

More to follow.