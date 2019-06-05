Police hunt for speed offender who clocked 155km/h
UPDATE 6.15pm: Police are on the lookout for an offender who was seen speeding along the Capricorn Hwy this afternoon.
A police unit observed a vehicle near the Kabra turn-off which clocked in at 155km/h.
The vehicle then evaded police, then crossed the other side of the road.
There was no pursuit of the vehicle.
A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident and were on the lookout for the offender.
2.55PM: A STOLEN Holden Commodore has been spotted speeding at 170km/h on the Capricorn Highway.
The 2017 model was last seen about 2.20pm east bound near Munns Rd in the vicinity of Gogango.
Police units are on the look-out for the suspect vehicle which was stolen from a Blackwater address.
More to follow.