Police hunt for thief targeting shops & cars in crime spree

CCTV footage from Spar convenience store in Fitzroy St clearly shows a male smashing a window with what appears to be a baseball bat.

CCTV footage from Spar convenience store in Fitzroy St clearly shows a male smashing a window with what appears to be a baseball bat. Contributed

DETECTIVES are following a number of leads today after a spate of break and enters across seven different businesses in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CCTV footage from Spar convenience store in Fitzroy St clearly shows a male smashing a window with what appears to be a baseball bat.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey from Rockhampton CIB says police are asking the public to look closely at the footage to help them identify the offender.

He describes him as between 15-25 years, with a solid build and either Caucasian or Islander heritage.

Spar Rockhampton Break-In: An attempted break-in occurred at 2:43 am 22/07/2018 at the front of the Spar Rockhampton store - If anyone has any information, can you please contact Crime Stoppers Australia on 1800333000 or alternatively: https://www.crimestoppers.com.au/

"He appears to have a bandage around his hand and blood on his face," he said.

"It's quite distinctive so we're hoping someone will be able to help identify him."

The series of offences seems to have started in the carpark of the Regent Hotel in Bolsover St where the offender broke into a vehicle and stole a backpack.

The same backpack has been identified on him as he broke into the Spar.

From there he went to another business on Bolsover St where he broke into and damaged four vehicles.

A police officer inspects one of the vehicles broken into early Sunday morning in Rockhampton's CBD. Bulletin reporters

He then damaged another vehicle at Ian Weigh Toyota in Denison St.

Across the road, Peter White Electrical was next.

A small amount of cash was stolen from there and from two businesses on Upper Dawson Rd.

In total, seven businesses and five vehicles, were damaged.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey says its too early to determine the cost of damage, but it's significant.

Police are searching for this person and have appealed to the public for help.

"There's no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved but we're keeping an open mind," he said.

"Scientific investigators are working on finding DNA and the CCTV footage has assisted greatly."

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton CIB on 4932 3500.