MAN HUNT: Police are seeking the public's assistance to track down a man who entered Raffles Hotel last night carrying a tomahawk.
Crime

Police hunt for tomahawk wielding man who robbed Rocky pub

Leighton Smith
by
7th Apr 2019 9:50 AM
EMPLOYEES of the Raffles Hotel were caught up in a terrifying armed robbery last night.

A man entered the Berserker business on Little Musgrave Street around 10.15pm carrying a tomahawk and approached the bar.

He then threatened an employee and demanded money, holding open a light-coloured bag.

The employee complied and the man fled the scene with a sum of cash.

Police released an image from CCTV showing the man dressed in a long-sleeved jumper with a white motif on the front, dark jeans, black shoes with white shoe laces and had a dark-coloured t-shirt wrapped around his head.

ROBBERY LOCATION: Raffles Hotel in Berserker was robbed by a man wielding a tomahawk last night.
Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900686439

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

