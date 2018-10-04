Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Police hunt for wanted driver after hit and run

Shayla Bulloch
by
4th Oct 2018 7:46 AM

POLICE are appealing for information after a hit and run in Berserker left a man in hospital overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the incident outside the Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St to reports a car struck a pedestrian around 8.37pm.

The man in his 40s suffered a leg injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have asked for public assistance in locating the vehicle.

If anybody was in the area between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, please contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

berserker hit and run qas qps tmbcrime victoria tavern
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grandpa about sex allegation: 'I guess that's a jail term'

    premium_icon Grandpa about sex allegation: 'I guess that's a jail term'

    Crime When the alleged victim's father asked his daughter why she would need to go to the Women's Health Centre, she said 'because of what grandad did'.

    REVEALED: Community excited for big change to Woorabinda

    premium_icon REVEALED: Community excited for big change to Woorabinda

    Council News Mayor says community 'felt ripped off'

    Rocky's Burger Shack, 11 votes away from best in region

    premium_icon Rocky's Burger Shack, 11 votes away from best in region

    Business The owner shares his secrets behind a great burger.

    CQ MPs urge stand against sexual violence

    premium_icon CQ MPs urge stand against sexual violence

    Politics OCTOBER is the month where people can show their support

    • 4th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners