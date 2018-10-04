Police hunt for wanted driver after hit and run

POLICE are appealing for information after a hit and run in Berserker left a man in hospital overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the incident outside the Victoria Tavern on Musgrave St to reports a car struck a pedestrian around 8.37pm.

The man in his 40s suffered a leg injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have asked for public assistance in locating the vehicle.

If anybody was in the area between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, please contact PoliceLink on 131 444.